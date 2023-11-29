Gurmeet Singh Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Raping Minor in Haridwar

A shocking case of sexual assault in Haridwar has resulted in the conviction of Gurmeet Singh, a 22-year-old man from Haryana’s Kaithal district. Singh has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping a 13-year-old girl over a period of one year. The incident came to light when the girl’s father filed a complaint with the police.

According to the prosecution, Singh befriended the girl on Instagram in 2021. In September of the same year, he lured her to a hotel in Haridwar, where he raped her and recorded the act on his mobile phone. Over the following year, Singh continued to rape the girl in various hotels in Kaithal, Kurukshetra, and Haridwar.

When the girl eventually refused to accompany Singh any further, he resorted to posting explicit images and videos of her on social media. This outraged the girl’s father, who promptly filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Singh, leading to his arrest.

During the trial, the prosecution presented 10 witnesses, including hotel managers, who testified that Singh and the survivor had stayed in hotel rooms together. Medical reports, the girl’s age certificate, and a forensic lab report also confirmed that the videos were filmed on Singh’s phone and shared online.

The fast-track court in Haridwar reviewed all the evidence and witness statements and convicted Gurmeet Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. In addition to the 20-year prison sentence, Singh has been imposed a fine of Rs 1.6 lakh. Out of this amount, Rs 1 lakh will be given to the victim as compensation. Furthermore, the court has ordered the district legal services authority to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the survivor.

This case is yet another instance of the alarming rise in sexual crimes against minors in India. It highlights the urgent need for stricter laws, better enforcement, and increased awareness to protect vulnerable children from such heinous acts of violence.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Is Gurmeet Singh’s conviction final?

Yes, Gurmeet Singh has been convicted a fast-track court in Haridwar and sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping a minor. The court’s decision is legally binding.

2. What charges was Gurmeet Singh convicted under?

Gurmeet Singh was convicted under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. These sections pertain to rape, child sexual abuse, and the dissemination of explicit content.

3. What compensation will the survivor receive?

The court has ordered that the survivor be given a compensation of Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, the district legal services authority has been instructed to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the survivor.

4. How can we prevent such crimes against minors?

Preventing crimes against minors requires a multi-faceted approach. It involves stricter laws and their effective implementation, comprehensive sex education, fostering a safe and supportive environment for children to speak up, and enhancing public awareness to recognize and report such offenses. Additionally, it is essential for parents and guardians to keep a vigilant eye on their children’s online activities and educate them about the potential risks of interacting with strangers on social media platforms.

5. Are there any support services available for survivors of sexual assault?

Yes, there are various support services available for survivors of sexual assault. In India, organizations like Childline (1098) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) provide helpline services and assistance to survivors. It is important for survivors and their families to reach out to these organizations for guidance, counseling, and legal support.