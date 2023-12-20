Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail for Rape and Blackmail

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping a 24-year-old woman and sharing a video of the assault on social media. The incident occurred in 2019, in the Milak area of Rampur. The survivor and the accused, Rahul Gangwar, initially connected with each other through Facebook. However, when they met in person, Gangwar raped her and recorded the assault.

In a disturbing turn of events, Gangwar not only threatened the survivor with dire consequences if she spoke out but also blackmailed her using the recorded video. He proceeded to rape her multiple times, leveraging the video as a tool of control.

The survivor, initially hailing from Bareilly, remained silent about the incident due to the threats and promises made the accused, who claimed he would marry her. However, upon learning that Gangwar was already married, she decided to come forward and file a complaint against him.

A chargesheet was filed against Gangwar, who was also charged under the IT Act for producing an obscene video of the survivor. The case went to trial, and after presenting seven witnesses and substantial evidence, Gangwar was found guilty.

In a swift judgment, the court sentenced Gangwar to 10 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 2.12 lakh. This verdict serves as a reminder that society will not tolerate such heinous acts of violence and exploitation. It also emphasizes the importance of empowering survivors to speak up against their perpetrators, even in the face of intimidation and threats.

This case highlights the dark side of social media and raises concerns about online safety and the need for stricter regulations to protect individuals from sexual violence and harassment. It is crucial that authorities and platforms take proactive measures to prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future and ensure justice for the survivors.