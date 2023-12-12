A Terrifying Encounter: Man Discovers Spider Eggs in Toe After Cruise

Summary: Colin Blake experienced a horrifying incident while on a cruise celebrating his 35th wedding anniversary when he noticed his toe turning purple and swelling. Medical examination revealed that he had been bitten a Peruvian wolf spider, which had laid eggs in his toe. Although Blake made a full recovery, he later discovered that doctors had missed a spider egg during the initial treatment, leading to the spider hatching and eating its way out of his toe.

Unusual Cruise Experience: Spider Eggs Found in Man’s Toe

Colin Blake’s cruise vacation took an unexpected turn when he noticed a drastic change in the color and size of his toe. Concerned, he sought medical assistance on the ship, only to find an unsettling cause for his symptoms. It turned out that Blake had been bitten a Peruvian wolf spider while enjoying a meal outdoors in Marseille, France.

The incident took place during the celebration of his 35th wedding anniversary, casting a shadow over the special occasion. Worryingly, he did not feel the spider bite him, as these venomous arachnids are known to numb their prey before laying their eggs. The bite went unnoticed until Blake’s toe began to swell and turn purple.

Once back in the UK, Blake was admitted to the hospital and received antibiotics to address the swelling. While the treatment initially seemed successful and made Blake recovered fully, a disturbing discovery unfolded weeks later. Blake sensed something peculiar about his toe once again, leading to the shocking revelation that one of the spider eggs had been missed during the initial treatment.

This overlooked spider egg had hatched, resulting in the spider making its way out of Blake’s toe eating its way through the flesh. Medical intervention became necessary once again to remove the spider, which had already been killed the antibiotics. Despite the unsettling nature of the incident, Blake managed to maintain a sense of humor, expressing disappointment when he was told he couldn’t keep the spider as a memento.

This unsettling encounter serves as a reminder of the potential dangers that can arise from encounters with wildlife, even in unexpected places like cruise ships. Vigilance and prompt medical attention are crucial in ensuring the best possible outcome when dealing with uncommon or dangerous situations.