A Maths Puzzle Found on a Hiking Trail Leaves Redditors Baffled

A hiker recently stumbled upon a note with a maths puzzle while on a hiking trail and decided to share it on Reddit. The puzzle, accompanied the words “World Champion: ___,” has sparked a wave of speculation and debate among users.

The puzzle consists of two equations involving skis and hockey sticks. The Reddit user, identified as Janiv, expressed his skepticism about its solvability. He reasoned that the skis in the second equation must be divisible two, leading to the possible solutions of 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, or 2007. Considering the mention of a World Champion, Janiv suggested that the answer could be Spain, as they won the FIFA World Cup in 2010. However, he also questioned whether there might be a missing detail in the puzzle.

Reddit users have responded with various interpretations and potential solutions. Some believe the answer is 2007, based on the assumption that skis would be represented 5 and a hockey stick 2. Others argue that the puzzle is unsolvable due to the illogical arrangement of symbols.

The Reddit post has gained significant attention, accumulating nearly 5,300 upvotes and sparking further discussions among users. While the true solution to the puzzle remains unknown, it has undoubtedly captivated the online community and showcased the power of mathematical riddles to engage and challenge the mind.

