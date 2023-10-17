Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach

A man was tragically killed on Monday in Long Beach as a result of a shooting incident. The Long Beach Police Department received a report of a shooting at the intersection of 51st Street and Pacific Avenue at approximately 11:25 a.m. in the morning. The incident led to a temporary lockdown of the nearby Lindsey Academy.

The victim, who remains unidentified, was able to transport himself to a local hospital but sadly succumbed to his injuries. The police have not disclosed any information regarding the possible motivation behind the shooting, nor have they provided a description of the suspect.

Investigations are ongoing, as authorities work diligently to gather more information and leads related to the incident. The police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge that could assist with their investigation to come forward and provide their cooperation.

Acts of violence and shootings are alarming and have severe consequences for individuals and communities. The Long Beach Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, is committed to ensuring public safety and addressing these incidents promptly and thoroughly.

Sources:

– Long Beach Police Department