The Rise of Odometer Scams: Protecting Yourself When Buying a Used Car

Summary: Odometer scams are on the rise, costing American car buyers over $1 billion each year. Experts suggest taking precautions when purchasing a used car, including obtaining a vehicle history report and having an independent mechanic inspect the vehicle.

Title: Odometer Scams: How to Safeguard Your Purchase of a Used Car

Buying a used car can be an exciting and cost-effective option, but it’s crucial to be aware of the risks involved. Odometer scams, where mileage readings are altered to deceive buyers, are making a comeback and causing significant financial losses. The stories of individuals like Paul Boroughs, who discovered the truth about his supposedly low-mileage Audi A6, highlight the need for vigilance and caution.

According to data from CARFAX, there are approximately 2.1 million cars on American roads with tampered odometers. This number has increased 7% in the past year and 14% in the past two years. The financial impact on buyers amounts to over $1 billion annually. These scams are perpetrated both organized groups and individual opportunists, making it imperative for buyers to take preventive measures.

To protect yourself from falling victim to an odometer scam, there are several crucial steps you should take. Firstly, always obtain a comprehensive vehicle history report using the car’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). These reports provide valuable information such as previous ownership, accident history, and mileage readings. Additionally, it is advisable to have an independent mechanic inspect the vehicle thoroughly. A professional inspection can uncover hidden issues that may not be apparent during a test drive.

Experts recommend looking out for signs of tampering. Check for excessively worn components, such as brake pedals, that do not align with the reported mileage. Suspension parts, like shocks and struts, can also indicate whether the odometer reading is accurate. Trust your instincts and be cautious if anything seems suspicious during the purchase process.

While new cars and electric vehicles that report mileage online or to the Cloud may offer some protection against odometer tampering, scammers are constantly evolving their methods. It is essential to remain diligent and obtain a thorough report for any used car you consider purchasing.

In conclusion, the resurgence of odometer scams demands increased awareness from potential used car buyers. By conducting thorough research, obtaining vehicle history reports, and having independent inspections, consumers can protect themselves from financial loss and ensure they make an informed decision when purchasing a used car.