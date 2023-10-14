Viral Video Depicts Beggar’s Quest for iPhone 15, Raises Questions About Class and Perception

A viral video on Instagram has captured the attention of online users, depicting a beggar’s determined effort to acquire an iPhone 15. The video, created an Instagram user known as “Experiment King,” aims to challenge cultural standards and provoke thoughts on class perceptions, empathy, and the cost of high-end electronics.

The video starts with one of the creators disguising himself as a beggar and entering a mobile store. The commonly held belief is that beggars would not be interested in or able to afford high-end smartphones. However, to the surprise of the content creators and viewers, the shopkeeper, Jiten Hassani, agrees to accept a sack full of money and hands over an iPhone 15 to the “beggar” who wanted to purchase the device. The entire scene is witnessed other customers in the store.

This video has gone viral, accumulating over 36 million views and eliciting various reactions from netizens. While some were amazed to see a beggar buying an expensive phone, others quickly pointed out that the scene was staged. It is important to note that the video was scripted and not a genuine interaction between a beggar and a shopkeeper.

The video serves as a commentary on society’s preconceived notions and judgments based on appearance. Many viewers pointed out the biased mindset prevalent in society, with comments like “Kabhi kisi ka hulya dekh ke uski oukaat ka andaj nahi lagane ko” (Don’t judge someone’s capabilities based on their appearance) and “Its scripted..today no one beggar looks like him.” It highlights the need to challenge stereotypes and consider the diversity of circumstances that individuals may face.

Coinciding with the release of the iPhone 15, this video reiterates the craze surrounding Apple’s newest offering. The demand for the iPhone 15 led to long queues outside the Apple Store in Mumbai and even resulted in a physical altercation between customers and store employees in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar neighborhood. The police have taken legal action against the customers involved in the incident.

In conclusion, the viral video showcasing a beggar’s pursuit of an iPhone 15 sparks discussions on societal perceptions, the impact of appearance in judgments, and the excessive craze for high-end electronics. It serves as a reminder to question our biases and consider the complex realities others may face.

