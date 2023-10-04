Man Arrested for Uploading Objectionable Post on Social Media in Goa

A 27-year-old man has been arrested the Goa police’s cyber crime branch for allegedly uploading an objectionable post on social media, which had caused protests from the Muslim community. The accused, whose identity has not been disclosed, was finally identified and apprehended after the post surfaced. According to Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal, the accused is a local man who is now in police custody.

Last week, hundreds of people had gathered outside Margao police station to express their displeasure over the objectionable content. The incident prompted the state government to issue clear instructions that such cases should be dealt with strictly.

The accused, who is 27 years old, may face further charges as the police continue their investigation. The police have also stated that they may make additional arrests in connection with the case.

The family of the accused has informed the authorities that he was undergoing some form of treatment. The local police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in relation to the incident.

Sources:

– PTI