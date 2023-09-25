Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Scarborough

Summary: A shooting incident occurred in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood on Sunday night, leaving one man critically injured. The incident took place around 11:15 p.m. near Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street. Police discovered a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds, and he was immediately transported to a trauma center in a life-threatening condition. Currently, no information regarding potential suspects has been released the police.

A concerning incident unfolded late Sunday night, where a shooting incident took place in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood. The incident, which occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m., took place near the intersection of Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street.

According to the police, upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a man in his 20s who had sustained gunshot wounds. Realizing the severity of his injuries, paramedics quickly rushed him to a trauma center. The victim’s condition is currently critical, and medical professionals are working diligently to stabilize him.

As of now, the authorities have withheld any information regarding possible suspects involved in the shooting. However, investigators are actively conducting their inquiries to gather more details and identify potential persons of interest.

