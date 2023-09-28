Ex-Con Found Guilty of Ambush-style Shooting of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies

An ex-con, Deonte Lee Murray, has been found guilty of a crime spree that included the ambush-style shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies. The incident took place on September 12, 2020, while the deputies, Claudia Apolinar and Emmanuel Perez-Perez, were sitting in their patrol vehicle outside a Compton transit center.

Murray, who was convicted on 10 counts, including two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, is facing a potential life prison term. The jury deliberated for over two days before reaching a verdict.

The prosecutor argued that Murray shot four people and attempted to kill three of them, including the two sheriff’s deputies. Murray allegedly expressed disbelief that the deputies did not die. He allegedly ambushed them in what the prosecutor described as a premeditated act.

The prosecutor praised the heroic actions of Apolinar, who tried to aid her partner despite being wounded herself. Both deputies survived the attack, thanks to providential circumstances and Apolinar’s bravery.

According to the defense, Murray was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and grief-stricken over the shooting death of his best friend sheriff’s deputies just two days before the ambush. The defense argued that Murray’s actions were impulsive and fueled his mental state and intoxication, negating premeditation and intent to kill.

Throughout the trial, jurors heard testimonies from the wounded deputies and Murray himself. Apolinar described the moment of the shooting, experiencing a blank moment and feeling a warm sensation in her mouth. She attempted to report the incident over the police radio but had difficulty speaking due to the gunshot wound in her jaw.

Surveillance video captured the gunman approaching the deputies’ vehicle, firing, and quickly fleeing the scene. Apolinar then rushed to assist her partner, and both deputies were transported to the hospital.

Ballistics testing confirmed that the weapon used in the shooting of the deputies was the same as the one found in Murray’s possession when he was apprehended.

Murray’s sentencing is scheduled for October 16, 2023.

