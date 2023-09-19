Outrage and Support Pour In After Man Destroys Fruit Stand in Viral TikTok Video

A TikTok video depicting a man destroying a fruit stand in Antioch has garnered over 600,000 views, sparking outrage and calls for support. The video, posted fruit stand owner Diego Parada, shows a man toppling tables covered in various fruits before throwing them on top of one another while instructing Parada to move. The incident, which occurred on September 16, has left Parada emotionally and psychologically affected, describing it as an act of racism and hatred. Nashville police have investigated the incident, charging the individual responsible for the vandalism.

In the viral TikTok video, taken during the early hours of the morning, headlights from a vehicle can be seen as Parada, holding the camera, speaks in Spanish. The man in question can be heard uttering derogatory phrases while causing destruction. He attempts to grab the person filming and mentions a sign before making a phone call near a parked truck.

Following the incident, multiple individuals have “stitched” the video on TikTok, expressing their shock at the act of hate and urging Parada to press charges. The video also elicited comments from users wondering how they can support him.

A subsequent video was published after police arrived at the scene. In this video, police vehicles with flashing lights are visible as the man is shown kicking fruits on the ground. An officer joins him, eventually speaking with the person holding the camera.

Parada estimated that the damage caused to his fruit stand amounts to $2,500 to $3,000. However, the incident took a toll on his mental well-being, emphasizing the need for respect and opportunities for all individuals. Parada referred to the man’s behavior as racist and expressed his hope for a resolution.

Nashville police are currently investigating the incident, and the man responsible has been charged with felony vandalism. Parada is awaiting the outcome and hopes for a more humane behavior from the individual involved.

Sources: ‘source article’