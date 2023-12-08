Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Stolen Vehicle

Summary:

A man was apprehended and faces multiple charges, including operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), after leading police on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen car early Monday morning in Boardman, Ohio. The chase ended when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and was taken into custody. Further investigation revealed that the car had been stolen, and the owner confirmed its absence from his driveway.

Police noticed a car disregarding a red light at an excessive speed at the intersection of Boardman Poland Road and Market Street around 3:30 a.m. An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver failed to comply, running yet another red light at Boardman Canfield Road and Glenwood Avenue before proceeding northbound.

Reports state that the pursuing officer estimated the car’s speed to be around 90 miles per hour as it maneuvered recklessly, fishtailing multiple times. The chase eventually came to an abrupt halt on Glenwood Avenue, south of Brainard Drive.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Kealin Jenkins, was instructed to exit the vehicle and promptly detained. Police noted that Jenkins displayed signs of intoxication, including the smell of alcohol, and admitted to recent crack cocaine use. A partially consumed bottle of “Ice” beer was discovered in the car’s cupholder, which Jenkins confessed to drinking and requested more of.

Further inspection of the stolen vehicle revealed a broken window and a peeled steering column, indications that it had been unlawfully taken. The rightful owner, who resided in Youngstown, was contacted and confirmed the theft. He subsequently retrieved his vehicle and was advised to file a stolen vehicle report.

Jenkins was arrested and charged with OVI, receiving stolen property, open container, driving under suspension, reckless operation, and failure to comply. Breath test results indicated a blood alcohol concentration of .174, well above the legal limit of .08. Jenkins acknowledged the car was stolen but claimed it was obtained from unidentified juveniles in Youngstown.

Jenkins appeared in court on December 12th for arraignment, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled.