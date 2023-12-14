Media Outlets Offer Diverse Coverage of Derek Chauvin Trial

American news consumers have a range of options for following the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused in the death of George Floyd. The trial began on Monday with the prosecution presenting chilling video evidence of Chauvin pressing his knee onto Floyd’s neck.

Major television networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, and others, provided live coverage of the trial’s opening arguments. The video was also streamed on affiliated livestreams for many of these networks, as well as on news websites such as The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Specialty networks like CourtTV and the Law & Crime Network promised full coverage of all arguments, providing unique insight on a trial of national and international significance. Streaming services like CBSN also planned full coverage of the trial, directing viewers to their platforms.

However, one challenge for networks was the naming of their coverage. While some called it the “Chauvin trial,” others referred to it as the “Death of George Floyd Murder Trial” or the “Derek Chauvin Trial, 10 Months After George Floyd’s Death.” It was important for networks to strike a balance between recognizing Floyd as the victim while also highlighting Chauvin as the defendant.

This trial presents a rare opportunity for specialty networks and streaming services to increase viewership, especially among those interested in social justice issues. In addition to broadcasting live coverage, these outlets can provide in-depth analysis and commentary from legal experts.

As the trial continues, viewers are captivated the testimony and new evidence being presented. With the weight of the trial on their shoulders, Americans will be watching closely, hoping for a just outcome.