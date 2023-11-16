New Article: Man Faces Legal Consequences for Breaching Bail Conditions

A man recently appeared at Derry Magistrates Court on charges of breaching his bail conditions concerning his former partner. The individual, whose identity is being protected to safeguard the alleged victim’s privacy, was accused of producing social media content related to his ex-partner on November 9.

Despite having been granted bail for 28 days, with the strict stipulation that he refrains from creating any further videos regarding the victim, the man allegedly violated this condition within just two days. It is worth noting that he has a history of convictions for domestic violence.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that the victim experienced a heightened sense of anxiety and distress due to the incidents on TikTok involving the accused. When questioned the authorities, the man opted not to have legal representation and claimed to have been sober while making the videos. However, he did admit that he had failed to take his prescribed antipsychotic medication. Furthermore, he asserted that his former partner had falsely accused him of sexual assault.

In reference to the specific video created after his release on bail, although it did not explicitly mention his ex-partner name, it was still apparent to the court who he was referring to. Law enforcement officials objected to granting the accused further bail, citing a genuine risk of him reoffending.

District Judge Barney McElhom, acknowledging the accused’s attempt to be clever but ultimately misguided, denied the request for bail. The man is scheduled to appear in court once again on December 7.

