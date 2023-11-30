Warning: Online Predator Arrested for Sexual Assault after Using Fake Identity to Target Teens and Women

A 42-year-old man has been charged with several offenses, including sexual assault, after using social media and a fake identity to lure and attack two teenage girls and a woman. The Winnipeg police have reason to believe that there may be additional victims involved.

Following separate incidents that took place in April 2022, the police service’s counter-exploitation and child abuse units began investigating the matter. According to investigators, the suspect initiated contact with the victims through social media, gradually gaining their trust before sexually assaulting them. The individual in question, going the online alias Eddie Brigance, used this fake identity to deceive his victims.

On June 27, 2022, the police arrested the perpetrator and seized a mobile phone to undergo forensic analysis. He initially faced charges of luring a person under 18 and under 16, obtaining sexual services from a person under 18, sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and making or possessing child pornography with the intention of publication. Although released on a court order that prohibited him from contacting anyone under 18, the investigation persisted.

Subsequently, on September 14, 2022, the suspect was arrested once again and faced charges of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18, sexual interference, sexual assault, and invitation to sexual touching. The specific incident involving the female victim in her 20s was not disclosed the police spokesperson. However, they confirmed that the charges encompassed all of the alleged crimes committed the individual.

When questioned about the delay in announcing the charges, the police spokesperson cited extensive electronic information that investigators had to analyze thoroughly. Based on their findings, the authorities expressed concern regarding the possibility of additional victims. They reiterated the importance of caution when communicating online, reminding the public that predators exist and can hide behind false identities.

If you have any information on this case or wish to speak with an investigator, please contact the child abuse unit at 204-986-3296, or remain anonymous calling Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.