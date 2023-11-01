Accused Delmarva Man Arrested for Sexual Solicitation of Minors through Snapchat

In a recent development, a man from Berlin, Maryland has been apprehended and charged with multiple felony counts of sexual solicitation of children in Sussex County, Delaware. Wayne Long, 66, allegedly used the popular social media platform Snapchat to request sexually explicit images from underage males in exchange for providing them rides to and from the beach. Although two victims have been identified so far, law enforcement authorities suspect that there may be more who have been targeted Long.

This case has sent shockwaves through the local community as Long was formerly employed as a custodian with the Indian River School District and actively supported numerous athletic teams at Sussex High School. In light of the charges against him, it is imperative for individuals who believe they may have been victimized Long to come forward and report their experiences to the authorities. Those with relevant information or concerns are encouraged to contact the dedicated hotline at 302-752-3809, where they can receive appropriate assistance and guidance.

The arrest of Long emphasizes the importance of promoting awareness and vigilance when it comes to online safety, particularly for parents and guardians. Snapchat, like other social media platforms, can be accessed individuals with malicious intentions who seek to exploit vulnerable young people. It is crucial to educate children and adolescents about the potential risks of sharing personal information and engaging in inappropriate online interactions.

Law enforcement agencies have been working tirelessly to combat online child exploitation. They urge parents, educators, and community members to maintain open lines of communication with young individuals, educate them about responsible technology use, and ensure they are aware of the dangers that lurk in cyberspace.

