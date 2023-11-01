Suspect Charged with Dangerous Driving Causing Bodily Harm in Shocking Car Incident

A suspect has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm after a disturbing incident in B.C.’s Lower Mainland. The collision occurred on Sunday night in the Township of Langley, where a car was captured on video driving over a concrete median before swerving into the front of the Aldergrove Community Policing office. Shockingly, a woman’s legs could be seen hanging out of the vehicle as it crashed.

Authorities have confirmed that Kultar Singh Gill now faces charges related to the incident. Langley RCMP officers, who were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m., arrived to findstanders providing aid to the injured woman. The driver, however, had already fled the scene. Thankfully, the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and she was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses were left stunned the gruesome scene. Steve Kaye described how the woman’s legs appeared to be dragged alongside the car for a significant period of time before the crash occurred. Despite the shocking nature of the accident, he expressed relief that her injuries were not worse. The RCMP has called upon witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward and provide any information that may aid in the investigation.

This incident serves as a chilling reminder of the need for caution on the roads. Dangerous driving poses a significant risk not only to oneself but to innocentstanders. It is essential for drivers to prioritize safety and adhere to road regulations at all times to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring.

Source: CTV News

