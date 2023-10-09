TikToker Celebrates Becoming First Person in Family to Own a Car

A TikToker from South Africa is celebrating a major milestone that goes beyond just purchasing a pre-owned BMW sedan. Pantsu28gp shared a video on TikTok expressing his joy at being the first person in his family to own a car. The video quickly went viral, garnering over 116,000 views and 2,200 comments. Viewers praised Pantsu for breaking the cycle and setting an example for others in similar situations.

The car itself appears to be in excellent condition, with a white exterior and black interior. While the video does not provide a detailed look at the vehicle, it certainly looks like it just rolled out of the factory. However, the condition of the car is not what makes this story special. It’s the fact that Pantsu has overcome financial barriers and achieved a significant personal accomplishment.

South Africa has a relatively low number of registered vehicles compared to its population. With about 10 million registered vehicles and a population of approximately 60 million, there is only one car for every six people. Import taxes and transportation costs contribute to the expense of buying a car in South Africa. For instance, a brand-new Honda Civic costs around $38,000 in SA but only $25,000 in the US. The price difference is even more dramatic for a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which costs $41,000 in the US but a staggering $73,000 in South Africa.

Pantsu’s achievement serves as an inspiration for others facing similar circumstances. By breaking the cycle and becoming the first in his family to own a car, he has provided hope and encouragement to those striving to overcome financial obstacles. Owning a car, regardless of whether it is brand-new or pre-owned, is a significant accomplishment to be proud of. This TikTok video has not only gone viral but also helped create a sense of motivation and possibility for others in similar situations.

