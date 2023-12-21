Resident Faces Legal Action for Defamatory Social Media Post

In a recent incident, legal action has been taken against a resident of Lakshmikudi village for posting a defamatory message on social media. The individual, identified as Muhammed Bilal, took to Facebook on November 5 to express his discontent with the Thiruppanandal Kasi Mutt, making a grave threat regarding encroachments made the mutt.

In response to Bilal’s post, Thiruppanandal police registered a case against him on December 19 under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The case was filed following a complaint from Sub-Inspector Ravi, who promptly took action against the defamatory content.

The incident raises concerns about the appropriate use of social media platforms. While freedom of speech is a fundamental right, it is essential that individuals exercise caution and responsibility when expressing their opinions online. Such defamatory messages can lead to legal consequences, impacting an individual’s reputation and well-being.

The Thiruppanandal Kasi Mutt has been serving the community for many years, and allegations of encroachment need to be addressed through authorized channels. Inflammatory statements made on social media platforms only serve to incite violence and create further divisions in society.

It is crucial for social media users to be mindful of the impact their words can have. With the power of the internet and its wide reach, it is essential to use online platforms responsibly and engage in constructive conversations rather than resorting to defamatory or threatening language.

This incident serves as a reminder that online activity is not beyond the reach of the law. Individuals need to be mindful of the content they post on social media to avoid legal repercussions and ensure a safe, respectful, and responsible virtual space for all users.