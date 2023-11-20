New Lawsuit Filed Against Social Media User for Obscene Comment Against Maharashtra Chief Minister

Mumbai Police has recently taken action registering a case against an individual for posting an offensive comment on Facebook directed at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The complaint was filed a 56-year-old woman residing in Andheri, who noticed the comment while reading an online news report. The comment was not only disrespectful but also intended to insult the modesty of women.

The complainant identified the Facebook account responsible for the offensive comment as belonging to a Shiv Sena (UBT) activist. As the coordinator of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the Andheri assembly constituency, she felt obligated to take action against such defamatory behavior.

In response to the complaint, the Mumbai Police have registered a case under sections 509 and 153-A(1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deal with acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman and promoting enmity between groups, respectively. The case also falls under the purview of the Information Technology Act.

This incident marks the second offense involving Shiv Sena (UBT) activists within the past three days. Such reprehensible actions not only defame individuals but also tarnish the reputation of political parties and their supporters. The Mumbai Police’s swift response to these cases is a reminder that online platforms are not exempt from legal consequences.

It is crucial to remember that freedom of expression should not be misused as a tool to harass or demean others. While social media provides a convenient platform for sharing opinions, it is important to use it responsibly and with respect for others’ dignity.

This case serves as a testament to the growing need for stricter regulations and accountability regarding online behavior. By holding individuals accountable for their actions, society can work towards creating a safer and more respectful virtual environment.

