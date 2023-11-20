New Case Registered Against Man for Posting Obscene Comment on Facebook

The Mumbai police have recently taken action against a man who allegedly posted an obscene comment on Facebook, targeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The offensive remark, intended to insult the modesty of a woman, was brought to light a 56-year-old woman who read it while browsing a news report online. The woman, being the coordinator for the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Andheri assembly constituency, promptly filed a complaint with the authorities.

Upon reviewing the complaint, the Mumbai police have registered a case against the individual responsible for posting the comment. The charges filed include sections 509 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and 153-A(1), which addresses promoting enmity between different groups. Additionally, the offender will also be tried under provisions of the Information Technology Act.

This incident marks the second time in the past three days that a case has been registered against activists associated with the Shiv Sena (UBT). The authorities are committed to taking strict action against those who engage in such misconduct and aim to maintain a safe online environment for all users.

