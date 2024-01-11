Title: Kerala Police Investigating Fake WhatsApp Link Circulation in Chief Minister’s Name

Police in Kerala have launched an investigation into the circulation of a fake WhatsApp link in the name of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The fake link was created Manraj Meena, a resident of Rajasthan, and it was being shared on social media platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp. The Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against Meena after discovering his involvement in the circulation of the fake link.

A WhatsApp link is essentially a URL that, when clicked, initiates a WhatsApp chat without the need to save the sender’s contact information. These links can be spread through various mediums, including websites, messaging apps, and emails. The fraudulent link first came to the attention of the Kerala Police’s Cyberdome during cyber patrolling activities. Cyberdome personnel then proceeded to track the account holder’s details in order to identify Meena’s mobile phone number.

Initially, a fake account was discovered on Telegram, bearing the name and profile picture of the Chief Minister. This led investigators to the WhatsApp link, which was found to be created using Meena’s phone number. The link was sent to multiple WhatsApp users. Police are currently investigating whether any other illicit activities were carried out using these fake accounts.

The investigation has now extended to Rajasthan, with authorities looking into the possibility of identity theft and the use of fake SIM cards to create additional fake profiles on social media platforms. The police team is diligently tracking Meena’s activities on social media to gather more evidence.

Notably, this is not the first instance of fraudulent activities targeting government officials in Kerala. In August 2022, an unidentified individual created a fake WhatsApp account in the Chief Minister’s name and attempted to solicit money from an IPS officer. Similar incidents involving cyber fraudsters targeting ministers, bureaucrats, and top officials in the state have been reported as well. As part of their efforts to address such crimes, the police had previously apprehended a minor from Rajasthan for creating a fake Facebook profile of an IPS officer in 2021, leading to attempts at extortion.

