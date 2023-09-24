Man Who Defended XL Bully Dogs Online Attacked One Himself

A man who publicly defended XL Bully dogs on social media was attacked one of the very dogs he advocated for. Ben Cźyżyk, a resident of Wolverhampton, was walking in the Tettenhall area when he encountered an unleashed XL Bully. Concerned for his safety, Cźyżyk approached the dog’s owner and suggested putting the dog on a leash. In response, the owner commanded the XL Bully to attack Cźyżyk. The assailant proceeded to physically assault Cźyżyk himself before fleeing the scene with the dog when police arrived.

The attack left Cźyżyk with 12 fractures to his eye socket and puncture wounds on his ankles. This incident comes shortly after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a ban on American XL Bully dogs following a series of deadly attacks. Just days before the attack, Cźyżyk had posted on social media, stating that any dog breed can be taught to be aggressive and argued against blaming the dogs themselves.

Cźyżyk recounted the attack, expressing that although he attempted to defend himself, he was unable to overcome both the XL Bully and its violent owner. The police are currently investigating the incident.

The relative of Cźyżyk shared their shock and emphasized that while they do not believe XL Bully dogs should be banned, they should be registered and responsibly cared for. The relative expressed concern that some owners may use these dogs as weapons, which was allegedly the case in this incident.

West Midlands Police confirmed their ongoing investigation into the attack and stated that Cźyżyk’s injuries are not believed to be life-changing.

Sources:

– Image source: Ben Cźyżyk Facebook page

– Metro.co.uk article: “Man mauled XL Bully dog he defended in social media posts”

– Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement regarding the ban on American XL Bully dogs