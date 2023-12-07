Man Escapes Custody After Arrest

A recent incident in Memphis took an unexpected turn when a man managed to escape custody after being arrested. Courtland Bradley, 26, was charged with escape and evading arrest, according to the Memphis Police Department.

It all started when officers responded to a suspicious party call on South White Station Road. Upon arriving at the scene, they noticed an older model Buick with expired tags. The driver of the vehicle turned out to be Bradley, who had an outstanding felony warrant from Mississippi.

The police promptly took Bradley into custody, but things took an unexpected twist from there. While in custody, Bradley made a unique request – he asked the police if he could smoke a Black & Mild to calm his nerves. Surprisingly, the officers agreed and allowed Bradley to step outside the squad car for a smoke.

Seizing the opportunity, Bradley saw his chance and made a run for it. He managed to escape from the officers and fled the scene. However, the police didn’t give up, later finding him on Woodlark Avenue. Bradley was then taken to St. Francis Hospital for medical clearance before facing the consequences of his actions.

While this incident serves as a reminder of the unexpected turns that can occur during arrests, it also highlights the diligence and determination of law enforcement officers in apprehending suspects. The Memphis Police Department has not provided further details about the events leading up to Bradley’s arrest or how he managed to escape custody, but the fact remains that he was apprehended once again.

Although Bradley’s escape may have temporarily delayed the legal process, it serves as a reminder that evading arrest only prolongs the inevitable.