Contract Worker Arrested for Sharing Confidential Navy Information on Social Media

A contract worker employed Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has been arrested for illegally capturing images and videos of a vessel being built for the Indian Navy and sharing them on social media. The accused, identified as Sreenish Pookkodan, was working as an electronic mechanic staff on a contract basis. The arrest came after a joint investigation the Intelligence Bureau and CSL’s internal investigation wing.

It is alleged that Pookkodan not only captured images of crucial parts of the vessel but also collected information on the movement, maintenance, and location of defense vessels. Additionally, he is accused of gathering details about the movements of VVIPs. The captured information was then shared on a social media account under the name “Angel Payal” between March and December 19.

The security officer of CSL, upon discovering the exchange of confidential information, reported the matter to the police, stating that national security had been compromised. The accused was detained CSL’s investigation wing and handed over to the Ernakulam Town South police.

According to the police, Pookkodan was approached via Facebook an individual who went the name Angel and spoke in Hindi. The accused allegedly interacted with this person, who had a woman’s voice, and seemingly trusted them enough to share the sensitive information.

The arrest of Pookkodan highlights the growing concern over the security of sensitive defense information and the potential risks associated with contract workers. This incident serves as a reminder for organizations to strengthen their internal security protocols and conduct thorough background checks on all employees, especially those with access to classified information.

Pookkodan has been remanded in judicial custody pending further investigation. The authorities are working to determine the extent of the damage caused the dissemination of sensitive information and whether any foreign entities were involved in this breach of national security.