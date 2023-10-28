New Arrest Made in Harassment Case: Suspect Created Fake Instagram Profiles of Women

In a recent development, a 20-year-old man has been arrested in Gurugram for creating fake Instagram profiles of over 300 women and using them to harass the victims. The suspect, identified as Akash Parmar from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, downloaded and morphed photographs of women from their public Instagram profiles and uploaded them onto the fake accounts he had created.

Contrary to previous reports, the suspect’s motive was solely to harass the women and not to extort money or engage in any form of communication with them. The police investigation revealed that Parmar had been carrying out this disturbing act for the past four to five months.

The arrest was made after a complaint was filed a resident of Gurugram who discovered that his sister’s identity had been used on a fake Instagram profile and she was being harassed through the circulation of morphed photographs. Following the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Thanks to the cooperation of Meta (previously known as Facebook), the police were able to obtain the suspect’s phone number and identify him as Akash Parmar. He was summoned to the cybercrime police station for interrogation and was subsequently arrested.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vipin Ahlawat, Parmar’s mobile phone, which he used to create the fake profiles, has been seized for further evidence. ACP Ahlawat also highlighted that the suspect specifically targeted public Instagram profiles as they provided easier access to personal photographs.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed online harassment and the need for vigilance in protecting personal information on social media platforms. Authorities are urging individuals to report any suspicious activities or cases of harassment to ensure swift action can be taken.

