Man Arrested in Cherokee County After Fleeing from Police and TDCJ Dogs

Authorities in Cherokee County, Texas, apprehended a man on Monday following a high-speed chase and the deployment of TDCJ dogs. The suspect, identified as Justin Jones, 35, from Maydelle, was wanted for multiple warrants.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson was on patrol when he spotted Jones driving a car. Aware of Jones’s outstanding warrants, Dickson attempted to pull him over. Instead of complying, Jones evaded arrest and sought refuge at the Cherokee County Hunting Club.

To aid in the search, law enforcement contacted TDCJ dogs, well-trained in tracking down suspects. After the release of the canines, Jones ultimately surrendered to authorities without further incident.

Following his apprehension, Jones was taken into custody and transported to the Cherokee County Jail. He now faces charges for a felony federal probation violation, as well as furnishing alcohol to a minor, based on warrants previously issued.

The swift action law enforcement in Cherokee County highlights their commitment to maintaining public safety and ensuring that individuals wanted for criminal activities are brought to justice. By utilizing the assistance of TDCJ dogs, the authorities were able to successfully locate and apprehend the fleeing suspect.

This incident serves as a reminder that law enforcement agencies work tirelessly to uphold the law and protect their communities. The collaborative efforts between Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and TDCJ (Texas Department of Criminal Justice) demonstrate their dedication to keeping citizens safe and holding individuals accountable for their actions.