Man Arrested for Threatening Wife with Leaking Private Photos and Videos on Social Media

A man in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing his wife and threatening to make her private pictures and videos viral on social media platforms. The accused, identified as Kiran Patil, reportedly wanted to divorce his wife and marry another woman with whom he was having an affair. When his wife refused to separate from him, he resorted to blackmail.

The woman, who is a government school teacher, knew about her husband’s affair but did not agree to the divorce. She filed a case against him for domestic violence, but he continued to harass her. The accused had subjected his wife to physical abuse and harassment, creating a distressing environment for her.

After repeatedly trying to convince him to stop blackmailing her, the woman filed a complaint with the police. Following an investigation, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and IPC. The accused was called for an inquiry, during which the police found private images and videos of his wife on his mobile phone.

Realizing that he could be arrested, the accused escaped from the police station and attempted to commit suicide consuming a poisonous substance. He was ultimately apprehended and admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment. After recovering, he was discharged from the hospital and sent to judicial custody.

This incident sheds light on the importance of privacy and respect within a relationship. Blackmailing and threatening to leak private photos and videos is a severe violation of trust and can have severe consequences for the victim. It is crucial for individuals to prioritize open communication and seek legal help when faced with such situations.