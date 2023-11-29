Man Arrested for E-commerce Scam Involving Apple MacBook Laptops

A 31-year-old man has recently been apprehended for his alleged involvement in a string of e-commerce scams centered around the sale of Apple MacBook laptops, according to Singaporean authorities. The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, had purportedly used online marketplace Carousell as a platform to con victims into purchasing fake MacBook products receiving payment through bank transfers.

During the period of October 28 to November 2, multiple reports were filed to the police victims who fell victim to this fraudulent scheme. Responding to the complaints, officers from the Clementi Police Division quickly identified and arrested the suspect on November 28. It is believed that the man is responsible for at least eight cases of e-commerce scams, totaling over $27,000 in losses. He is set to appear in court on November 30 and, if convicted, may face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison along with a considerable fine.

As online shopping becomes increasingly popular, law enforcement authorities have advised the public to exercise caution when making purchases on the internet. In light of this recent case, they have emphasized the need to only buy from authorized sellers or reputable sources, especially when high-value items are involved. Making advance payments or transferring funds directly to sellers poses a significant risk, as these methods offer no consumer protection. Instead, buyers are urged to utilize payment options that withhold funds until the item is delivered, thereby minimizing the likelihood of falling victim to scams.

Scammers often employ various tactics to deceive potential buyers, such as encouraging direct communication through messaging platforms like WhatsApp or WeChat. These fraudsters may also offer attractive deals or expedited transactions if payment is conducted via bank transfer directly to their accounts. To further deceive victims, they might even provide copies of local identification documents, such as an NRIC or driver’s license, in an attempt to establish trustworthiness.

To stay informed and protected, the public is encouraged to visit scamalert.sg or contact the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688. Individuals who possess any information related to such scams are urged to report it through the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submitting information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

