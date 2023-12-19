Man Arrested for Incendiary Social Media Posts in Pune

Authorities in Pune have arrested a 27-year-old man, Kishor Gavhane, for allegedly causing tensions with his communally charged social media posts. The arrest came just 24 hours after the FIR was registered. The police have a zero-tolerance policy towards those who threaten peace and communal harmony, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Navneet Kanwat.

The situation in the city escalated when objectionable and inflammatory posts, believed to have been made Gavhane, circulated on social media. A large crowd gathered at the local police station demanding swift action. DCP Kanwat and Inspector Rameshwar Gade took immediate charge and, in the early hours of the next day, registered a case against the suspect under relevant sections of the Information and Technology Act.

Upon learning about the FIR, Gavhane attempted to flee to Bhopal, but the police managed to apprehend him in the district of Kannad. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint Mustafa Khan from Jamiat-e-Ulema. The cybercrime branch assisted the Jinsi police in identifying and arresting the suspect.

Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya stated that preliminary investigations suggest the posts were old. The truth behind the incident will be revealed as the investigation progresses.

It is essential to maintain peace, communal harmony, and law and order in society. The police and cybercrime authorities are actively working to identify and take appropriate action against those who misuse social media platforms to spread hatred and incite violence.