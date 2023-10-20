Indian Man Arrested for Making Indecent Remarks about Hindu Deities on Social Media

A 20-year-old man from Sambhal, identified as Avdhesh Jatav, has been arrested for allegedly making indecent remarks about Hindu deities on his social media account. The incident occurred during the Navaratri festival. Deepak Sharma, a social media user, took notice of the post and demanded action against Jatav. Following his complaint, an FIR was lodged against Jatav under IPC sections 505-2 and 295A, as well as section 67 of the IT Act.

As a result of the protest organized right-wing activists outside the Hazratnagar police station, Jatav was sent to jail after being presented in court the police. This incident highlights the sensitivity and potential consequences of making derogatory remarks about religious figures on social media.

In recent times, political parties in Uttar Pradesh, such as the BJP and Congress, have been concentrating their efforts on attracting Jatav voters. Traditionally, Jatavs have been loyal to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and its leader Mayawati. However, with the decline of the BSP’s influence, other parties see an opportunity to gain their support. This political maneuvering could significantly impact the BSP’s future and the overall political landscape of the state.

Meanwhile, a delegation in Mangaluru has demanded strict action against Bajrang Dal and VHP leaders for disrupting communal harmony during Navaratri celebrations. The leaders are accused of requesting a temple to exclude non-Hindu vendors, which is seen as a violation of constitutional provisions and criminal laws. The district minister has promised to discuss the issue with police officials.

