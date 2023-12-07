Arrest Made in Threat Against Elementary School

Summary: San Diego authorities have arrested a man suspected of making threats to commit a mass shooting at Shoal Creek Elementary School. Lee Lor, 38, was apprehended after the threat was reported to authorities a third party. Lor now faces a felony count of making criminal threats and is prohibited from possessing firearms. Additionally, a criminal protective order has been issued to safeguard the school. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the San Diego Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Law Enforcement Foils Potential School Shooting

In a dramatic turn of events, a potential threat to the safety of students and faculty at Shoal Creek Elementary School has been neutralized. Authorities in San Diego have arrested a 38-year-old man, Lee Lor, who was suspected of planning a mass shooting at the school. The arrest came after a third party alerted the police about the threat. San Diego Police Department took immediate action and successfully apprehended Lor.

Lor now faces serious legal consequences as he has been charged with one felony count of making criminal threats. As a result, he is subject to a no-bail hold and is prohibited from possessing or purchasing any firearms. This decisive action law enforcement helps ensure that Lor will not be able to carry out his alleged plan to harm innocent individuals.

As an additional precautionary measure, a criminal protective order has been issued to safeguard Shoal Creek Elementary School. This order aims to provide the utmost protection to the school community and ensure a safe learning environment for students and staff.

Authorities are urging anyone with more information about this incident to come forward and cooperate with the investigation. The San Diego Police Department’s Northeastern Division and Crime Stoppers can be contacted to provide any relevant details that may aid in further understanding the motives and potential risks associated with this case.

This arrest serves as another reminder of the crucial role law enforcement plays in maintaining public safety and preventing tragedy. By swiftly responding to threats and taking appropriate action, they are able to protect communities and guarantee the security of educational institutions.