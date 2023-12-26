Idaho Falls Man Arrested for Child Porn Possession and Distribution

An Idaho Falls man, Elias Medina, has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to the possession and distribution of child sexually exploitative material. The arrest was made after a detective from the Idaho Falls Police Department received a cyber tip from Snapchat and conducted further investigation.

According to court documents, the cyber tip, which was submitted Snapchat to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, implicated a user named Elias Medina. Law enforcement authorities obtained a subpoena and discovered that Medina was residing in a home in Idaho Falls.

During the course of the investigation, investigators found disturbing photographs and videos on both Medina’s Snapchat and Kik accounts. These videos and images portrayed children as young as 5 years old engaging in sexual situations. Additionally, officials found explicit material on Medina’s cell phone during a subsequent search.

The detective conducted surveillance on Medina’s residence before obtaining a search warrant. As Medina left his residence, he was followed and eventually stopped law enforcement officers. Subsequently, a search warrant was executed for Medina’s home and car. Officers also discovered that the IP address associated with the child pornography uploads on Kik matched the IP address of the residence where Medina claimed to have been staying.

During an interview with detectives, Medina confirmed his email and username but refused to answer questions about viewing child pornography without his attorney present. He was released but later arrested on December 22 and is currently being held in Bonneville County Jail with a bond set at $250,000. Medina is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on January 3 and, if convicted, could face a potential life sentence.

While the charges have been filed against Medina, it is important to note that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The case serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts law enforcement agencies to combat child pornography and protect vulnerable children from exploitation.