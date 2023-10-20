Man Arrested for Threatening Middle School in Instagram Video

A 31-year-old man named Daniel Julio Dominguez was arrested for posting a threatening video on Instagram in which he expressed his intention to target a middle school. In the video, Dominguez stated that he wanted to fire an assault rifle into an empty school in the hopes that the police would respond and kill him. The authorities located Dominguez using his cellphone and apprehended him near a popular pizza restaurant in the city. He was charged with terrorism and making threats, and he is currently being held in the Alachua County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Law enforcement took the video seriously, despite it being labeled as an “art piece.” Although the specific school at risk was not identified, property records indicated that Dominguez’s parents lived less than a mile away from Kanapaha Middle School when he was in middle school. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office did not reveal the targeted school.

During his arrest, Dominguez told the police that the guns featured in the video were at his parents’ home. Authorities subsequently located an assault rifle at the residence. Dominguez’s father declined to comment on his son’s arrest.

In addition to his arrest, it was discovered that Dominguez had previously described himself as fascinated with a “beautiful but increasingly anti-social world” on an art blog six years ago. He expressed concerns about inequality, alienation, and a collapsing environment, stating that if he knew he only had a week to live, he would continue working for the betterment of society.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of monitoring social media platforms and taking threats seriously, even if they are presented as artistic expressions. The swift response from law enforcement demonstrates their commitment to ensuring the safety of the community.

