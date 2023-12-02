Man Arrested for Threatening Police Officer Over Transgender Flag Display

A 28-year-old man from Toronto has been taken into custody after allegedly using social media to threaten a police officer in a heated dispute over the display of a transgender flag on city property. The incident occurred when the man responded to a social media post the Toronto Police Service (TPS), demanding the removal of the flag. The man allegedly warned of potential harm to the officer if the flag was not taken down.

The TPS had posted the message regarding the raising of the transgender flag as part of the Trans Day of Remembrance, celebrated on November 20th. This sensitive occasion aims to honor and commemorate the lives of transgender individuals who have lost their lives due to violence and discrimination.

Following the threats, the accused, identified as Robert Ranieri, was apprehended members of TPS’ Hate Crime Investigation Unit on December 1st. Ranieri now faces charges of uttering threats and will appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Law enforcement officials have stated that they are treating this case as a potential hate crime, given the nature of the threats and the targeted attack against a police officer advocating for the transgender community.

