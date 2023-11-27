Man Changes Plea to Guilty in Social Media School Shooting Threat Case

A Maine man who was previously charged with using social media to threaten a shooting at a New Hampshire high school has recently changed his plea to guilty, according to court documents. Kyle Hendrickson, the defendant in the case, had posted a video on social media in April, in which he threatened to “shoot up” Portsmouth High School while brandishing a firearm.

Initially facing charges of criminal threatening with a firearm, Hendrickson was later indicted a federal grand jury in September on additional charges of interstate threatening communications and possessing a firearm in a school zone. The defendant has now expressed his intention to plead guilty to all charges and is scheduled to appear in court on December 11th, as stated in court records.

Following the issuance of the threat, Portsmouth took immediate action shutting down all schools for a day, ensuring the safety of its students and staff. The case has garnered significant attention due to the seriousness of the offense and the potential harm it could have caused.

