25-Year-Old Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in Horry County

A 25-year-old man in Horry County is facing charges related to sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest came after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The suspect, identified as Brandon Cutaia, has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The alleged criminal activity is said to have occurred on the platforms Dropbox and Snapchat. However, no further details about the case are available at this time.

Cutaia was taken into custody and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday. He was subsequently released on Wednesday after posting a $10,000 bond.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children plays a vital role in identifying and prosecuting individuals involved in the exploitation of minors. Their work in collaboration with law enforcement agencies across the country has proven instrumental in protecting vulnerable children and bringing offenders to justice.

Sexual exploitation crimes have become increasingly prevalent in the digital age, with online platforms being used as a means for predators to target and exploit minors. It is crucial for both parents and guardians to educate themselves about online safety measures and potential risks to ensure the wellbeing and security of children.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available. Any individuals with relevant information are encouraged to come forward and assist law enforcement in their efforts to combat this heinous crime.

The arrest of Cutaia serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and the ongoing need to protect our children from online predators.