A 46-year-old Uber driver from Los Angeles is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence after an incident that occurred in downtown Long Beach. The driver, Khalid Yagobbi, allegedly ran a red light at high speed, striking multiple pedestrians and vehicles and resulting in the death of one woman.

The crash took place on Saturday, October 14, at around 5:15 p.m., when Yagobbi was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Shoreline Drive. Prosecutors claim that he failed to slow down at a red light at Aquarium Way. As a result, Cuarenta Aguilar, a 60-year-old Long Beach resident who was in a crosswalk pushing a child in a stroller, was hit and killed. Several other pedestrians were also injured and hospitalized.

Although initially arrested on suspicion of murder, Yagobbi has now been charged with vehicular manslaughter. This development raises questions about whether the crash was intentional or the result of negligence. The District Attorney’s office will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Yagobbi’s actions were grossly negligent and resulted in the death of Aguilar.

It is worth noting that there is no indication that the crash was related to terrorist activities or any ongoing violence in the Middle East. Witnesses at the scene reported that Aguilar was simply crossing the street with a child when she was struck Yagobbi’s vehicle.

Yagobbi pleaded not guilty to the charge of vehicular manslaughter, and his bail has been set at $50,000. A judge is currently considering whether to allow cameras in the courtroom during his hearing.

