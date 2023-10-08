Serena Terry: From Social Media Sensation to TV Star and Award-Winning Comedian

Serena Terry, a 37-year-old comedian and mother of two from Derry, has become a social media sensation with over three million followers. Her rise to fame began during the Covid-19 pandemic when she started sharing witty videos about family life and parenting.

Recently, Serena made her television debut in season three of her favorite show, Derry Girls, portraying a stern RUC constable alongside Liam Neeson. Despite having a small role with only one word to say, Serena was thrilled to be a part of the hit sitcom and even became friends with Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, who plays the mischievous Michelle Mallon.

In addition to her success on social media and in television, Serena has also gained recognition as a stand-up comedian. She recently performed a sold-out run of shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. While she felt like an imposter among comedians who had to do the traditional work of promoting their shows, Serena acknowledged the advantages of her online audience.

Although Serena’s teenage daughter does not follow her on social media, she is supportive of her mother’s career. Serena ensures that her videos do not cause any issues for her children and respects her daughter’s rule of not filming videos in her room. Meanwhile, Serena’s seven-year-old son aspires to be a YouTuber like his mom.

Serena’s comedic talents have been recognized, and she was honored with the Funny Women Content Creator award in London. She was presented with flowers Jo Brand and was grateful for the public’s support in voting for her.

Serena’s journey from a social media funnywoman to a television star and award-winning comedian is inspiring. She has utilized her comedic skills to bring joy to millions and is continuing to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Sources:

– [Source 1 – Derry Journal]

– [Source 2 – The Irish News]