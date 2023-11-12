Mollywood Stars Spread Joy and Festive Vibes on Diwali

As the nation revels in the vibrant festivities of Diwali, Mollywood celebrities have taken to their official social media platforms to extend warm wishes to their fans. From legendary actor Mammootty to promising talents like Kalyani Priyadarshan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the M-Town stars have lit up social media with their heartfelt Diwali greetings.

Mammootty, one of the most respected actors in the industry, conveyed his wishes through his official production company’s handle. The post featured a picture of Mammootty adorned in traditional attire and radiated the festive spirit. The accompanying note expressed the hope that the glow of Diwali would illuminate everyone’s path with positivity and fill their days with laughter.

The talented actress Kalyani Priyadarshan embraced Diwali style in a resplendent desi attire, exuding vibrant colors. Her wish simply stated, “Wishing everyone a Happy Deepavali.” The picture she shared captured the essence of the festival.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, known for his versatile roles, took to Twitter to share an update on the action flick ‘Salaar’ on this auspicious day. He revealed that the “Salaar CeaseFire Trailer” would be detonating on December 1st at 7:19 PM. His tweet was filled with excitement, wishing everyone a Happy Deepavali.

Actress Parvati Nair also joined in the festive cheer, sharing a radiant Diwali picture in traditional attire on her Twitter handle. Her accompanying tweet wished for the festival of lights to illuminate every corner of everyone’s lives with happiness and prosperity. She expressed her desire for a sparkling Diwali filled with moments of joy and togetherness.

With their warm wishes and vibrant posts, Mollywood stars have indeed painted social media with the hues of Diwali, spreading joy and festive vibes among their fans.

