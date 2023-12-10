Family Requests Prayers as Daughter Battles Serious Illness

In a heartfelt plea on social media, Mama June has asked her fans for prayers as her daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, fights for her life. It is a difficult time for the family as they navigate through this challenging period. Mama June emphasized that although their world has changed drastically in recent weeks, Anna is still very much a part of them. However, she acknowledged that her daughter’s fate now lies in God’s hands.

The reality star urged her followers to pray for Anna and support them during this transition. They are currently focused on spending precious time with Anna and creating lasting memories together. Mama June bravely stated that when the time comes, she will use social media to deliver the news, as it is what Anna would have wanted.

Besides expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support, Mama June signed off saying, “We love you guys and we’ll see you soon.”

Earlier this year, Anna received the devastating diagnosis of stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, an uncommon form of cancer originating in the kidneys and causing significant abdominal discomfort.

The Cardwell family appreciates the love and prayers from their fans and hopes for a positive outcome during this challenging journey.