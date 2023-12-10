Mama June’s Vague Update on Daughter’s Cancer Battle

In an ambiguous video shared on Instagram, “Mama June” Shannon provided an update on her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s ongoing fight against adrenal cancer. Shannon expressed that there have been recent changes in their lives that are beyond their control, but assured followers that Cardwell is still with them. However, Shannon also mentioned that this would be her last post until a specific time comes.

Shannon requested continued prayers for Cardwell and the family during this transition, acknowledging the support and messages they have received. She signed off stating that when the time comes, the family will share the news on social media because it’s what Cardwell would want.

While they await that post, Shannon emphasized that they are focusing on enjoying their time together and creating lasting memories. Cardwell, who has been updating her health journey on social media, most recently shared a post on November 6. She mentioned feeling “eh” and having just completed a radiation treatment.

In a previous interview in July, Shannon revealed that Cardwell had undergone four rounds of chemotherapy for adrenal carcinoma. Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, Cardwell was described as handling the treatment well. Shannon’s other daughters, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, echoed these sentiments, highlighting Cardwell’s resilience and ability to continue with regular activities while going through chemo.

The family shared that Cardwell’s 10-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn, understands that her mother is ill but may not fully comprehend the seriousness of the condition. They praised Kaitlyn’s maturity, as she has been raised around older individuals.

Following the latest round of chemotherapy, Cardwell had to decide on her next steps. Shannon revealed that Cardwell wanted to see how her condition progressed. The aggressive nature of the cancer and its rapid growth in Cardwell’s body has made it difficult to predict outcomes and brought emotional challenges for Shannon.

Ultimately, the family has accepted that Cardwell may not go into remission, emphasizing the importance of taking things one day at a time. Shannon initially shared the news of her daughter’s diagnosis during a May interview, stating that the cancer had spread to Cardwell’s liver, spleen, and lungs the time it was discovered.