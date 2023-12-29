Mama June Shuts Down Drug Rumors, Affirms Years of Sobriety

In a recent TikTok live stream, Mama June addressed rumors suggesting she had relapsed and was using drugs again. The reality TV star vehemently denied these claims, stating that she has been sober since January 27, 2020.

During the live stream, June was seen repeatedly ducking down below the camera’s line of sight. Many viewers interpreted this as suspicious behavior indicating drug use. However, Mama June clarified that she was simply cooking food and needed to read the comments coming her way. She also mentioned that she is blind in her right eye, which presents an additional challenge when trying to read messages.

It is worth noting that Mama June is subject to weekly drug tests as part of the production requirements for her show, “Mama June: From Not to Hot.” She proudly declared that she has never failed a test and emphasized that it is her own determination that keeps her clean.

Mama June’s journey to sobriety has been well-documented, and she has been open about her struggles with substance abuse in the past. Her commitment to maintaining her sobriety for over a year is commendable and speaks to her strength and resilience.

Although rumors and speculation can be damaging, it is important to take Mama June’s word regarding her sobriety seriously. It is crucial to support individuals in their recovery journeys and avoid making baseless assumptions that can perpetuate stigma.

As Mama June continues to focus on her well-being, she serves as an inspiration for others who may be fighting their own battles with addiction. Her determination to stay clean and her transparency about her experiences can provide hope and encouragement to those who may be struggling.