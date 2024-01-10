Chelsea Relies on Malo Gusto’s Form Following Reece James’ Injury

In the recent FA Cup match against Preston North End, Malo Gusto once again proved his worth for Chelsea. With Reece James out due to a hamstring injury, Gusto stepped up and delivered an impressive performance. The young right-back was instrumental in setting up Armando Broja’s opening goal with a brilliant cross. To share his joy after the game, Gusto took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with the caption “blue is the colour”.

The absence of James, who underwent hamstring surgery, puts Mauricio Pochettino in a challenging position. He needs Gusto to maintain his exceptional form as Chelsea’s campaign progresses. The 20-year-old defender has caught the attention of former full-back Micah Richards, who praised Gusto’s outstanding skills.

Similar to James, Gusto has faced injury and suspension issues this season. However, Pochettino cannot afford to lose him now, especially with Marc Cucurella also sidelined. While Axel Disasi has been used as a temporary replacement, his defensive nature cannot match Gusto’s dynamism and attacking prowess.

Chelsea’s campaign has been plagued numerous injury problems, with Christopher Nkunku being the latest casualty. Despite these setbacks, the team’s win against Preston marked their third consecutive victory. Pochettino will be hoping for more of the same in the weeks to come, relying on Gusto’s continued brilliance and the support of his teammates.

As Chelsea progresses in various competitions, Gusto’s performance will play a crucial role in their success. The team will need him at his best to overcome the injury challenges they have faced throughout the season. With Gusto’s skills and determination, there is hope for a strong finish for Chelsea this year.