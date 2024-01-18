Chelsea Fans Upset Malo Gusto’s Post-Match Celebration

Chelsea fans were left disappointed and frustrated after Malo Gusto’s recent Instagram post following the team’s victory against Fulham. The French right-back, who has been putting in assured performances since his move from Lyon, celebrated the win sharing pictures on social media. However, one of the images showed Gusto standing over Fulham’s Willian, who was clutching his ankle after a strong challenge from the Chelsea player.

Some fans found the post disrespectful, especially considering that Willian was a former Chelsea player who had contributed significantly to the team’s success in the past. There were concerns that Gusto was celebrating a tackle that could have potentially resulted in a red card. Supporters voiced their opinions, with some expressing disappointment in Gusto’s actions and questioning his understanding of Chelsea fans’ feelings towards Willian.

Fulham boss Marco Silva was adamant that Gusto should have been sent off for the challenge. He criticized the decision of the match officials and VAR, claiming that the tackle warranted a red card. However, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino sympathized with Silva but emphasized his satisfaction with his team’s win and the importance of building confidence and trust.

Despite the controversy surrounding his post-match celebration, Gusto has been consistently performing well for Chelsea since joining the team. He has made 19 appearances and even earned his first senior cap for the French national team. The versatile right-back has been deployed as a left-back at times due to Reece James’ injury setbacks.

It remains to be seen whether Gusto will address the backlash from Chelsea fans and clarify his intentions behind the Instagram post. As the season progresses, fans will continue to closely watch the talented defender and hope for more impressive performances on the pitch.