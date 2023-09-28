Mallory Edens Enjoys Panama Getaway and Goes Viral on Instagram

Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, has been making waves on Instagram with her recent trip to Panama. Despite the arrival of colder weather, Mallory made the most of her getaway soaking up the sun and sharing her adventures with her followers.

With over 225,000 Instagram followers, Mallory has become a low-key social media star. While she may not post content as frequently as some influencers, her rumored relationship with Aaron Rodgers and the Bucks’ championship win have certainly boosted her profile.

Mallory’s viral moments are not new to her. As the daughter of a billionaire, she knows how to enjoy a life of leisure and relaxation. Much like fellow billionaire daughter Gracie Hunt, she embraces the opportunities that come with being part of a wealthy family.

Mallory’s father is not only involved in the Milwaukee Bucks but also owns the English Premier League team Aston Villa F.C. His love for sports has clearly been passed down to Mallory, who shares her father’s passion.

While Mallory’s Instagram may not be as active as other influencers’, her occasional viral posts keep her followers engaged. If you haven’t already, take a look at her Instagram feed below to see her Panama getaway and more.

Sources:

– Article: OutKick

– Image Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic