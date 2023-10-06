Tamil Nadu government denies acting against Vijay fans ahead of film release

The Tamil Nadu government has responded to allegations that it is targeting fans of movie star Vijay prior to the release of his upcoming film “Leo.” State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah informed the Madras High Court that there is a “malicious propaganda” being circulated, falsely suggesting that the government is taking action against Vijay’s fans.

Jinnah clarified that the police had no involvement in the cancellation of the audio launch of “Leo.” Rather, they had merely advised caution to avoid any potential stampedes or disturbances to the public, similar to the incidents that occurred during AR Rahman’s recent concert. The SPP also mentioned that no complaint has been filed regarding the damage caused to Rohini theatre during the trailer screening of “Leo,” stating that the police cannot interfere without a complaint.

Jinnah argued that the spreading of false propaganda aims to create a divide between Vijay’s fans and the government. These statements were made in response to comments made the judge while considering petitions requesting permission for RSS route marches in Salem and Krishnagiri districts. The SPP highlighted that the government prioritizes maintaining law and order and imposes reasonable restrictions to ensure peace during such events.

In conclusion, the Tamil Nadu government denies allegations of bias against fans of Vijay and emphasizes its commitment to maintaining public order and safety during events.

Sources:

– Express News Service