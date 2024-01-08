Three Deputy Ministers Disciplined Over Inflammatory Social Media Posts

Summary: Three deputy ministers in the Maldives have been suspended for making derogatory remarks about India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. The officials, who worked for the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, referred to Modi as a “clown,” “terrorist,” and the “puppet of Israel” in response to a promotional tourism video for Lakshadweep, an Indian Union territory. The Indian High Commission raised the issue with the Maldives government, and Indian celebrities expressed their discontent. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives stated that the derogatory remarks were personal opinions and did not represent the government’s views. Former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih condemned the use of “hateful language” and emphasized the importance of maintaining the friendship between India and the Maldives. President Mohamed Muizzu ordered an investigation into the incident, given the potential repercussions for the tourism-dependent economy of the Maldives, where Indians are the largest group of foreign visitors. The controversy arises as Muizzu plans to visit China, highlighting the competition between India and China for influence in the region. Although Muizzu campaigned to alter the Maldives’ “India first” policy, he has since shown a more conciliatory stance towards India and assured that he will not replace Indian forces with Chinese troops.

