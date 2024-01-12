Controversy Arises as Indian Tourists Cancel Maldives Trips for Lakshadweep

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep, a controversy has emerged on social media. A Maldives minister’s post suggested that India’s promotion of Lakshadweep as a tourist destination is diverting attention from the Maldives. This comes at a time when relations between the two countries have been strained, with the new Maldivian President, Mohamed Muizzu, being perceived as pro-China.

During his visit to Lakshadweep, PM Modi went snorkelling and expressed his enthusiasm for the islands. His visit aimed to inaugurate various infrastructure projects and improve the lives of the local people. However, the promotion of Lakshadweep as a tourist spot has apparently led to some Indian tourists canceling their trips to the Maldives.

Many Indians had planned trips to the Maldives but are now opting for Lakshadweep instead. Social media posts from ministers in the Maldives belittling Lakshadweep have triggered a call for boycotting the Maldives. Some individuals have canceled their bookings and shared their grievances about racism and anti-India sentiment expressed Maldivian ministers.

This boycott trend could have a significant impact on the Maldivian tourism industry, as India has been a top market for the country in recent years. Despite the challenges posed the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian tourist arrivals in the Maldives remained high. However, with the growing sentiment to boycott the Maldives, the tourism industry is likely to face adverse consequences.

While the controversy between India and the Maldives continues to escalate, it is important to recognize that the beauty and appeal of both Lakshadweep and the Maldives can coexist. Both destinations offer unique experiences and have much to offer tourists. It is essential to address the issues at hand and find ways to foster positive relations between the two nations, instead of pitting them against each other.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how this controversy and the boycott campaign will impact tourism flows between India and the Maldives in the coming months.