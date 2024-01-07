Celebrities Promote Domestic Tourism in India, Encouraging Travelers to Explore Indian Islands

A group of Indian celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Salman Khan, and Sachin Tendulkar, have taken to social media to rally support for domestic tourism in India. This comes in response to derogatory remarks made Maldivian ministers regarding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep.

Akshay Kumar expressed surprise at the hate from Maldives public figures and called for Indians to prioritize their dignity. He encouraged citizens to support domestic tourism exploring Indian islands. Similarly, John Abraham emphasized Indian hospitality and the concept of “Atithi Devo Bhava” (Guest is God) while endorsing Lakshadweep as a must-visit destination. Sachin Tendulkar shared his fond memories of Sindhudurg and encouraged fellow Indians to explore India’s diverse locations.

Despite the controversy, there has been no apology or retraction of statements from the ministers involved. However, the Maldives government issued a statement distancing itself from the derogatory remarks made on social media, stating that they were personal opinions and did not represent the views of the government.

PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep showcased the stunning beauty of the islands, with the Prime Minister sharing pictures of the white beaches, pristine blue skies, and the ocean. He urged adventurers to add Lakshadweep to their travel lists and shared his exhilarating experience of snorkeling during his stay.

With the support of influential celebrities and the promotion of Indian islands as tourist destinations, it is expected that domestic tourism in India will receive a boost. Travelers are encouraged to explore the diverse landscapes and coastlines that the country has to offer.